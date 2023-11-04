Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $435.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $470.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $549.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

