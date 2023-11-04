Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.15) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.96.

NCLH stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

