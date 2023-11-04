NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.26

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 2446808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

NRG Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 40.12%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

