Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.