NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on November 14th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 104.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 139.1%.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $378.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.52 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 162.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

