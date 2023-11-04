Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.25.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Up 1.5 %

Nutrien stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in Nutrien by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.