Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,212,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Nutrien by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

