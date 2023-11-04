NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $136.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $154.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $222.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NV5 Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NV5 Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

