O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. O-I Glass has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

