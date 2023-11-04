Olaplex’s (OLPX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

OLPX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Olaplex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Get Olaplex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OLPX

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $968.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Olaplex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Olaplex by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.