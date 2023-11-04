OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $28,958.58 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

