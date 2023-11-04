ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

