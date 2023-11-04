ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $95.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.88.

ON opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

