ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.88.

ON opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

