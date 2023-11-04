ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OGS. Mizuho reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.33.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OGS opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

