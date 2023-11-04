OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSUR. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $413.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.03.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 22.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 421.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 310,715 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 146.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

