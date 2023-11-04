Organon & Co. (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Organon & Co. has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

