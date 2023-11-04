Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3-10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.37 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

OMI opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

