Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $785.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxford Lane Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $814,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.