Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $785.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
