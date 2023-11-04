Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised Pacira BioSciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.91.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 344.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 149,619 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

