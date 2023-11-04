Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTVE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $10.65 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently -32.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at $640,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 58.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

