Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $81.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Papa John’s International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

