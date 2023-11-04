Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Head to Head Review

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ENEOS and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEOS N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific 8.45% 73.08% 16.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ENEOS and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 3 2 0 2.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.96%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than ENEOS.

92.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENEOS and Par Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEOS N/A N/A N/A C$28.15 0.27 Par Pacific $7.33 billion 0.27 $364.19 million $10.26 3.17

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than ENEOS. ENEOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Par Pacific beats ENEOS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates. The company offers non-ferrous metal products, including electrolytic coppers, functional materials, and thin-film materials. In addition, it develops and explores non-ferrous metal resources and products; and produces and sells titanium and electric wires. Further, the company offers copper foils, precision rolled, and precision-fabricated products. Additionally, it engages in the asphalt paving, civil engineering, construction, land transportation; rail transportation of oil products; and real estate leasing, sale and purchase, and management. Furthermore, it also provides nonlife insurance; and temporary staffing, recruitment, training, and office support services. ENEOS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 121 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

