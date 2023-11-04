Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $214.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.