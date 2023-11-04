Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

