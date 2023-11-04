Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,574,000 after purchasing an additional 499,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

