Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nov 4th, 2023

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRFree Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

