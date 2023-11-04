Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

