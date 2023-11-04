Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.93.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $293.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.89 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

