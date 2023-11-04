Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,802,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,902,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 462,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

