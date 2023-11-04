Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Unity Software by 373.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,366.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,366.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $588,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,057,115 shares of company stock valued at $31,459,166. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.45.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

