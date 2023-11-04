Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

