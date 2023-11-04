Parallel Advisors LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in McKesson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $452.76 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 236.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

