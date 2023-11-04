Parallel Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

