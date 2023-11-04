Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after buying an additional 463,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after buying an additional 397,552 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,882,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ FANG opened at $162.10 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.67.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

