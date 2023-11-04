Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in ASML by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $642.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.81. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $454.33 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

