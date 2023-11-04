Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $193.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.46. The company has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

