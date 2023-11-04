Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $130.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

