Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.75.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

