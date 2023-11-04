Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $194.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.92. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.