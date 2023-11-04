Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE:PK opened at $13.77 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

