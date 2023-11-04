Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $354,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 1.8 %

PAYX stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.