PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal updated its Q4 guidance to $1.36 EPS.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PYPL opened at $56.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

