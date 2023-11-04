PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.76.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

