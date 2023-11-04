PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.76.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

