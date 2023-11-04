PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.76.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

