PayPal USD (PYUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $158.84 million and $3.49 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00050356 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,096,077.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

