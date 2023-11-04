PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

