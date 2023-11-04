Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

