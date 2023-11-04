Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.